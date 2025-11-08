TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
TNR Gold Company Profile
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.