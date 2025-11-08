Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

