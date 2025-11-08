CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.