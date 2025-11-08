Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,175 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $59,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $750.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

