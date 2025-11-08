Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

