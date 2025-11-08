Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 69,325 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,325 shares during the period. Rubrik makes up approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $83,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rubrik by 129.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 79.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at $35,667,607.68. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBRK. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

