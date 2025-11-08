Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. F5 makes up 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $102,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F5 by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in F5 by 40.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $262,282.14. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,410. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

FFIV opened at $245.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.04 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

