Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 226,950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,950 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $57,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,199,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 814.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 887,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 790,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 296,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $872.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

