New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NAM

New Age Metals Stock Performance

About New Age Metals

The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.