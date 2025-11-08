Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after purchasing an additional 978,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after buying an additional 498,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

