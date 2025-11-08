SouthState Corp Has $145,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,653,000 after buying an additional 358,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after buying an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

