Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,909,000 after acquiring an additional 166,904 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 718,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.