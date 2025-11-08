Savant Capital LLC Buys 27,721 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.