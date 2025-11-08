Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $12.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.3636.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $354,742.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,942.59. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,134. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coursera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coursera by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 2.9%

COUR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

