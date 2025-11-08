Head-To-Head Comparison: Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) vs. American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -3.66% -28.92% -5.48% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Biltrite and Grafton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

American Biltrite has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Biltrite and Grafton Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $188.74 million 0.01 -$2.64 million ($204.96) -0.38 Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.85 $155.92 million N/A N/A

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Summary

Grafton Group beats American Biltrite on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

