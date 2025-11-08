Head-To-Head Analysis: Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) vs. Its Competitors

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Proficient Auto Logistics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 453 1451 1590 94 2.37

Earnings & Valuation

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million -$8.48 million 220.00 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors $8.95 billion $183.78 million 18.02

Proficient Auto Logistics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -2.87% -1.02% -0.68% Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 7.31% -228.78% 2.61%

Risk & Volatility

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics competitors beat Proficient Auto Logistics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

