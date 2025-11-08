Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUCK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 989,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 153,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 360,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 314,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 190,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $23.84 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

