Comparing Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group -43.65% -1,171.23% -2.14% Joby Aviation N/A -77.17% -58.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $406.02 million 0.15 -$91.01 million ($4.29) -0.34 Joby Aviation $140,000.00 91,192.44 -$608.03 million ($1.34) -11.13

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Joby Aviation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation. Joby Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Air Group and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Joby Aviation 2 5 1 0 1.88

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Volatility and Risk

Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Mesa Air Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

