Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,497 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after buying an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

