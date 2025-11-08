Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,588 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up 4.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after buying an additional 233,371 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 244,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $43,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $63.90 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,248,581.94. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

