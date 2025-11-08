Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 1.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

