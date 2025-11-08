Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Position Reduced by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,992,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 528,367 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 448,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after buying an additional 422,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,453,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,396,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

