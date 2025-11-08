Derek Maetzold Sells 2,678 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,294.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,637.75. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $423,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.