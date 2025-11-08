Derek Maetzold Sells 2,678 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,294.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,637.75. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.