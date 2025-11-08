Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6,175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

TQQQ opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

