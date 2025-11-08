Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stake Lowered by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

