Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $108,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

