Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) CFO Buys $10,200.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,750.38. The trade was a 41.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.77. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. D Boral Capital upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

