Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Sells $18,900.00 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,945.20. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $26,740.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $24,640.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $92,620.00.

BTM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter worth $74,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

