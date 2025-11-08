Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 8,935 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $14,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,970,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,802.04. This represents a 0.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,720 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $12,230.40.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,775 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $15,619.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 14,562 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,027.30.

On Monday, October 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 13,753 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $22,142.33.

On Friday, October 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 61,670 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

