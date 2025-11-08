KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $42,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $434.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average is $422.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

