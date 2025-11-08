450 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $579.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.01 and a 200 day moving average of $481.40.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
