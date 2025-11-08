Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6,048.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

