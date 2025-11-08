Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Weaker Earnings for Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Up 2.5%

Paylocity stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.80.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after buying an additional 375,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,998,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,995.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 259,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $37,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.