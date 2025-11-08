Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,699,000 after purchasing an additional 503,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 808,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 672,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.