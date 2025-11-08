iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Stock Position Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,560,355 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

