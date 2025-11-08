Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.