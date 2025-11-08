Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 36,666 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $5,169,906.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,858,809. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 28th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.
- On Monday, August 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $67,902.75.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,901 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $126,019.44.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,948,950.00.
Bloom Energy stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.33, a PEG ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
