Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) CEO Acquires $99,697.67 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Chesler acquired 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,697.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $303,634.02. This represents a 48.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

