Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

