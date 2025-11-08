Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

