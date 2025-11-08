Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

