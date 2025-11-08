Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $668.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

