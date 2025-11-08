Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Acquires 945 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $8,648,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.