Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $66,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $118.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

