Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf $SQMX Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf (NYSEARCA:SQMX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SQMX opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Max Buf

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Max Buffer ETF (SQMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to deliver returns that match the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust price performance up to a set upside cap, while providing a dynamic buffer of 5% or 7.5% against losses over a three-month period.

