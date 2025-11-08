Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Progressive FY2026 Earnings

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $15.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.28. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

NYSE PGR opened at $217.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average of $252.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. Progressive has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,939,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

