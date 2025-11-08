Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

