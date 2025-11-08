Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust $NXDT

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

NYSE NXDT opened at $2.92 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

