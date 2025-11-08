Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7%

INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $668.65 and its 200 day moving average is $704.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

