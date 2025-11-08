Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Holdings Trimmed by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,003 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,189,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after purchasing an additional 319,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

